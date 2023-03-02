Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1,580.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,131 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.0 %

Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $221.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Helen of Troy



Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

