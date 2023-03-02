Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,058. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

