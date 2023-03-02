Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $6.14 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.13% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 286,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.