Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $7.70 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Murphy USA by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.04. 69,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.91.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

