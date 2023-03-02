Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 50.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 46.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.65. 155,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $123.62. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Insider Activity

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

