Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,837 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.05. 279,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.