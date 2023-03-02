Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.64 million. Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.