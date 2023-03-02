Elastic’s (ESTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Down 2.2 %

Elastic stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.