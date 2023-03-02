Elastos Trading Down 15.1% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Elastos has a total market cap of $25.32 million and approximately $189,945.91 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00005325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

