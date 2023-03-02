Electron Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,176,994 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,176,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.29% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 608,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 1,227,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.40. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

