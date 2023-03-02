Electron Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,428 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises about 1.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of AECOM worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $88.23. 253,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

