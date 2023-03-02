Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $50.93 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Herc makes up approximately 2.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Herc worth $50,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 36.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Herc by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Insider Activity

Herc Price Performance

In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,426 shares of company stock worth $85,057,921. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $144.43. 48,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.