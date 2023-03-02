Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases 526,537 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 526,537 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 3.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of MasTec worth $83,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
MasTec Trading Up 0.7 %
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.