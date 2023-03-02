Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases 526,537 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 526,537 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 3.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of MasTec worth $83,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

MasTec Trading Up 0.7 %

MasTec Profile

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.83. 224,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.74 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.