Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases 57,258 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Clearway Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $27,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 276,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 109,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CWEN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 247,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.