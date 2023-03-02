Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.25% of Dream Finders Homes worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 85,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,081. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

