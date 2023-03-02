Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.50% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $402.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $209,133 in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

