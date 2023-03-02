Elgethun Capital Management Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.67. The company had a trading volume of 178,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,405. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

