Elgethun Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in OppFi were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPFI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OPFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,758. The firm has a market cap of $222.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

