Elgethun Capital Management Invests $233,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.50. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

