Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

