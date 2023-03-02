Elgethun Capital Management Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. 1,201,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,240. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

