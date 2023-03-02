Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 1,053 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 518,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.