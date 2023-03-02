Elgethun Capital Management Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up approximately 1.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.12. 335,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,149. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.