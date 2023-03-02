Elgethun Capital Management Takes $2.05 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 178,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $192,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $183,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,115,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

