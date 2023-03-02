Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 180 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boeing were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,767. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.