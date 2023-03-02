Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 6,415,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

