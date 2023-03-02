Elliott Investment Management L.P. Has $98.51 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,174,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,301,384 shares during the period. Uniti Group comprises about 1.0% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 5.98% of Uniti Group worth $98,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $18,073,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 580,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 321.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.40%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

