Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.71. The stock had a trading volume of 270,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

