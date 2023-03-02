Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 20,637 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.28. 937,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.