Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,885. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

