Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,495. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

