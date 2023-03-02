Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 622 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,621. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $60.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

