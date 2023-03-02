Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of SNSR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

