Elm Ridge Management LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Elm Ridge Management LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. APA accounts for 0.7% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 1,760,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

