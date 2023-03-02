Elm Ridge Management LLC Raises Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up 4.6% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,381,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 456,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,253. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

