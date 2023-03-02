Elm Ridge Management LLC Sells 7,958 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Elm Ridge Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 4.0% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

CNQ stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,007. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.