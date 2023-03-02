Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.92. 103,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 203,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerita Resources

In related news, Director David Patrick Gower bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,124,405 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,643. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

