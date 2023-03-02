Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $92,450,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $83.10. 765,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,218. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

