Eminence Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the quarter. LivaNova accounts for about 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $106,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 290,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,703. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.