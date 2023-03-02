Eminence Capital LP Buys 2,517,488 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517,488 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 4.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.40% of Uber Technologies worth $211,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $74,668,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,569,572. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

