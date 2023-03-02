Eminence Capital LP Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,506 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 1.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.50% of Pinterest worth $79,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,299,000 after buying an additional 3,239,511 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,471,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.46 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403,023 shares of company stock worth $34,496,365. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

