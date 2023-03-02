Eminence Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cano Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% during the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CANO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,816,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $645.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.08. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

