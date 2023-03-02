Eminence Capital LP Purchases 875,559 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,559 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.05% of Bausch + Lomb worth $56,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 86.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 198,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

BLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

