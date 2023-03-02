Eminence Capital LP Sells 142 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

MA stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.18. 1,184,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,129. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $338.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

