Eminence Capital LP Sells 972,637 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 972,637 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $50,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Trading Up 1.4 %

WIX stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,585. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

