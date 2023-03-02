Empery Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 182,200 Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.27% of Troika Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRKA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 199,983,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,038,176. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

