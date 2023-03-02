Empery Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Mind Medicine (MindMed) makes up about 3.9% of Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.53% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

MNMD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.63. 150,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.