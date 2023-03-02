Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $9.34. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 13,435 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

(Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.