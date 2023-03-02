Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $9.34. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 13,435 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
