Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys 1,000,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.37% of New Gold worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in New Gold by 89.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,408,748 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

New Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

New Gold Company Profile

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 488,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,163. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

