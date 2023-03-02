Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $124.83 Million Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,272 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 3.9% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 2.17% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $124,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 659,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

